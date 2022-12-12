BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

No shortage of pilots in India, says Centre

NewsWire
0
0

There is no shortage of pilots in India, the Parliament was told on Monday.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Gen V.K. Singh (retd), told the Rajya Sabha, in a written reply, that there is however, a shortage of type-rated commanders/PIC (Pilot-in-command) on certain types of aircraft and the same is being managed by utilising foreign pilots by issuing Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorisation (FATA).

Presently, there are 82 FATA holders in India, he said.

“Foreign pilots are issued Foreign Aircrew Temporary Authorisation (FATA) under the provisions of Rule 45 of Aircraft Rules, 1937 & CAR Section 7, Series G, Part II. FATA is not issued to foreign license holder above the age of 65 years in conformity with Rule 28A of Aircraft Rules, 1937, and is further restricted to any lower age limit prescribed by the license issuing contracting State,” he said.

There are 34 DGCA approved Flying Training Organisations (FTO) in India operating on 52 bases which provide aircraft flying training to obtain CPL (Commercial pilot License). There are seven Approved Training Organisations (ATO) which provide type specific aircraft training to pilots.

The Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University (RGNAU), India’s only aviation university has been established at Amethi, Uttar Pradesh (UP) under an Act of Parliament, he added.

20221212-195804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India notifies RoDTEP, scheme rates to cover 8,555 tariff lines

    Zooming profits for general insurers in FY21

    Tourism sector seeks GST rationalisation

    Musk says Tesla will cut salaried workforce by 10% over 3...