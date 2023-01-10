INDIA

No shortage of sand with HC allowing quarrying: Punjab minister

Ruling out any shortage of sand, Punjab Mining Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Tuesday termedthe Punjab and Haryana High Court’s permission to operate the closed quarries as a victory for the people.

He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the government is making efforts to eliminate the sand mafia and provide sand to the people of Punjab at reasonable prices.

Hayer said there will be no reduction in the supply of sand to the people with the decision of the High Court regarding the opening of quarries. He said the government has also fixed the prices of sand so that the common people do not face any kind of trouble.

The government has also opened a sand depot in New Chandigarh, the first in the state, where sand is being provided at fixed prices. He said the government is opening government depots for the sale of sand in other districts as well.

The minister said the mafia was protected by the previous governments due to which the people had to bear the brunt leading to buying sand at expensive prices.

He said the government is fully committed to protect the interests of the Aam Aadmi and has wiped out the mafia as soon as it came to power.

