No shutdown in Odisha due to JEE Main, NEET

Bhubaneswar, Aug 29 (IANS) The Odisha government said on Saturday that there will be no lockdown or shutdown in the entire state to facilitate free movement of JEE (Main) and NEET candidates and examination staff.

The lockdown/shutdown restrictions have been lifted from August 30 to September 7 and on September 12-14.

“The state government do hereby direct that there will be no lockdown or shutdown in force in the entire state from 30.8.2020 to 07.09.2020 and from 12.9.2020 to 14.9.2020 to facilitate free movement to the candidates and their guardian, examination personnel and staff/representatives of the service providers and logistics requirements connected thereto for smooth conduct of the JEE (MAIN) 2020 and NEET (UG)-2020 in the state,” said an order issued by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

The regulations for observance of Covid-19 protocols, such as social distancing, wearing of mask, no spitting in public place etc. shall be strictly followed, the order said.

The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the JEE Main between September 1 and 6 and NEET on September 13.

Earlier, the state government announced to facilitate free transportation and accommodation to the candidates for JEE and NEET in the state.

–IANS

