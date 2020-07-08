No stoppage of trains in Odisha district due to Covid-19

Bhubaneswar, July 8 (IANS) With the increase of COVID-19 positive cases in Ganjam district, the Odisha administration has sealed its borders and requested the railways to withdraw all train stoppages in the district, said an official on Wednesday.

The Ganjam district administration has sealed the roads bodering Khurda and Nayagarh districts.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has also cancelled one pair of trains and has withdrawn the stoppages of trains in Ganjam district following the request of the state government.

The government had requested not to permit any boarding/alighting of passengers of any train in entire Ganjam district and Balugaon from July 9.

Bhubaneswar-Brahmapur-Bhubaneswar Tri-weekly Special from Bhubaneswar on July 8 and from Brahmapur will remain cancelled, said ECoR official.

The railway has also withdrawn stoppage of Bhubaneswar-Chhatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Special train at Balugaon, Chhatrapur and Brahmapur from both the directions till further notice.

Similarly, stoppage of Howrah-Secunderabad-Howrah Special Express at Balugaon and Brahmapur has also been withdrawn from both the directions.

