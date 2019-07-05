No stopping of vehicles for document checking: Haryana DGP

Chandigarh, July 11 (IANS) From now onwards, commuters in Haryana need not stop their vehicles for checking of documents if they abide by traffic and road safety rules on the roads.

Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadav on Thursday said that instructions have been given to all commissioners of police and district superintendents of police to not stop a vehicle for checking of documents if the driver has not visibly violated any traffic rules.

However, documents would be checked and subsequently challan may also be issued in case a driver is found to have committed any visible traffic violation.

The objective of implementing this initiative is to make motorists follow traffic rules, to ensure road safety to the maximum and to curb violations on roads, he said.

Yadav said that driver’s license and vehicle registration would be checked by the police for crime prevention and detection measures during area sealing after a heinous crime is committed as well as during night domination exercises.

–IANS

vg/mag/