Naroda, Sardarnagar, Kubernagar, Chharanagar are considered few of the most notorious areas of Ahmedabad city. Crime rates in these areas have always been higher. IANS, in its ‘MLA report card’ series, spoke to Naroda MLA, Balram Thawani to get insights of his tenure as a legislator.

Thawani, a BJP MLA, says that no street in his constituency has been left untouched by development. The development work is in progress since the day he became the MLA in the year 2017, asserts the Naroda legislator, who had also been corporator for two terms in the same area.

There are 3 wards in his constituency – Naroda, Sardarnagar, and Kubernagar. He said there is no lack of drinking water, street lights or good roads.

“New Chiloda area has been added in the constituency, we are distributing water connections to that area too. Drainage system work is also about to end in the area. Just ten days ago, we inaugurated a new bridge built with a budget of 103 crore. We have also built new water tanks and renovated the government hospital that can cater a greater number of patients,” Thawani said, adding that gardens were built in his tenure, and now there is also a five-star hotel in the area.

“Earlier any AMTS or luxury buses could not enter in our areas due to bad roads, now we have good AMTS and BRTS bus connectivity. Development and social service are the only targets of the BJP,” says the MLA.

Thawani said, “I expect I will be winning by 1 lakh votes this time, that is 60,000 more to the previous elections. We work at the ground level, that’s the BJP’s tradition. We do not have any issues or problems in this area. Our only problem is charter for the Sindhi refugees. We have frequently requested the government. The Sindhis were brought here from Pakistan, and are settled by the government in the Sardarnagar area, in early 1950s. They are not able to buy or sell homes or shop, and they even don’t get any loan easily. The government has promised us to bring some solution, we expect and trust the government that it will help us. Then we will have complete peace in this area.”

Ashok Asani, ex-corporator of Sardarnagar ward, said, “The main issue in the area was lack of good roads. Corporators could not even go to several localities by walk. Public had to face many hardships especially in the monsoon. Now, we have good roads, and RCC roads in all societies. Our MLA call all the representatives to listen their grievances and demands, and fulfill them. TP 67 road is blocked by the army, we have requested the government to open that road, then life would be much easier for the locals.”

Vipul Patel, corporator of Naroda ward said, “Earlier, we used to receive an annual counselor budget of only around Rs 85 lakhs, this year we received over Rs 1 crore budget. We have 4 water tanks, the fifth will be inaugurated soon; we have 3 gardens and a party plot for the middle class.”

