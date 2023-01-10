After almost nine hours of detailed inspection, agencies on Tuesday confirmed that no suspicious object has been found in Goa-bound Russia’s Azur Airlines flight and termed the bomb threat email a “hoax call”.

The flight will soon be cleared for take-off.

Jamnagar District Collector Saurabh Pardhi said, “NSG and State Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams have thoroughly inspected the ZF2401 flight and found no suspicious substance. The flight will soon be given clearance and most probably by 10 to 10.30 a.m, it will be permitted to take off from Jamnagar airport for Goa.”

On Monday night, Goa ATC had received an email intimating that there is a bomb on a Russian flight that took off from Moscow and is going to land at Goa. The flight was diverted to Jamnagar airport where it made an emergency at 10.50 p.m.

Jamnagar BDDS team and later NSG team carried out a detailed inspection that lasted till Tuesday morning.

