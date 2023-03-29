SOUTH ASIA

In a fiery address to Pakistan’s National Assembly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was of the clear opinion that talks between the government and his predecessor Imran Khan will only be possible if the latter admits his “wrongdoings” and apologises to people for all the things he has said and done.

Labelling the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman as a “fraud”, Sharif said that it was “not possible to talk” with someone who had “looted the country, attacked the judiciary and did not believe in the Constitution and justice”, until he publicly apologised to people and admitted to having caused damage to the country and the Constitution, Geo News reported.

“I believe no discussions can be held with a person who consistently and condescendingly rejects invitations for talks on everything — be it Covid-19, the state of terrorism in the country, the apex committee meeting or the Kashmir conference.

“In a democracy, we have no weapons, merely dialogue,” he, emphasising that it was not possible to give in to Khan; “however, we are short on time.”

Speaking about the dissenting note issued by two judges of the Supreme Court which raised questions over the powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), the Prime Minister said the “move was a ray of hope”.

He further added that a “decision” had been made by four of the seven members of the bench and since Parliament is empowered to make laws in the country, it, must do what it can to make laws that will facilitate the decision, Geo News reported.

