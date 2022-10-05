INDIA

No terror angle in the killing of J&K DG, Prisons: Officials

No terror link has been established in the murder of Jammu and Kashmir’ Director General, Prisons, H.K. Lohia, officials said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested the accused in the killing of Lohia.

“No terror angle has emerged during investigation of the case of murder of H.K. Lohia. Interrogation of the accused is in progress. His disclosures are being corroborated with field investigation,” Additional Director General Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said.

The police had earlier said in the initial investigation into the incident, it came to fore that domestic helper Yasir Ahmed, resident of Ramban, is the main accused.

Some CCTV footages collected from the incident site also showed the suspect running away after commission of this crime.

Police said he was working in this house for nearly six months and added that initial investigation also reveals that the official was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression.

The weapon of offence has been seized, while some documentary evidence reflecting the DG’s mental state has also been unearthed.

