No threat to minorities in TN: Palaniswami

Chennai, Feb 24 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Monday stressed that there was no threat to minorities in the state. Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Palaniswami said unnecessary fears were being created about the National Population Register (NPR).

The AIADMK government has declared February 24 as Girl Child Protection Day to mark the birth anniversary of late Chief Minister J. Jayalaltihaa.

On the opposition’s charge of increasing debt of the state, Palaniswami said the expenditure towards development projects had gone up and hence the rise in loan amount.

Wondering whether the DMK had released any “white paper” on the Rs 100,000 crore debt of the state government, Palaniswami said the government was servicing interest on that loan as well.

On DMK MP R.S. Bharathi’s remark — the television media is functioning like Mumabi Red Light Area, Palaniswami said it was arrogant.

