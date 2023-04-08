WORLD

No threats detected after reports of active shooter at University of Oklahoma campus

NewsWire
0
0

No threats were detected at the University of Oklahomas campus in Norman city after initial reports of an active shooter at the premises, officials said on Saturday.

Oklahoma State Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster told CNN that the campus is safe and that no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, the University police has also issued an “all clear” alert.

“After a thorough search, no threat was found. There is no threat to campus. Alert has been canceled,” the university said in a tweet at 10.53 p.m. on Friday night.

Just before 9.30 p.m., the university has announced on Twitter there was an active shooter and urged people to “take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!”

The warning was followed by another tweet indicating campus police were investigating “possible shots fired” on school grounds.

“Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place.”

20230408-105004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but...

    MPs have suggested ministerial ‘quad’ could replace PM Liz Truss

    Senior al-Shabab fighter surrenders in Somalia

    Russian envoy’s return depends on US policy: Official