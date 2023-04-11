INDIA

No tickets for relatives in UP municipal polls: BJP

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP will not give tickets to relatives of the ministers, MPs and MLAs in the upcoming local body elections.

A decision to this effect was taken at a late-night meeting of the party leadership held at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s official residence on Monday.

The meeting also discussed the strategy to ensure maximum win percentage for the party.

According to a senior minister who attended the meeting, the leadership also took feedback from ministers and gave their valuable suggestions.

The BJP leadership was categorical in its statement that no MP, MLA and minister should lobby for their kin.

This is a setback for Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Nandi whose wife Abhilasha Gupta is the outgoing mayor of Prayagraj. She has been preparing for a second term.

Similarly, deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was said to be keen to fieled his wife Namrata Pathak for the post of mayor in Lucknow.

The meeting also decided that the ministers in-charge of the districts would also be responsible for the organisational work of the party in their jurisdiction.

The chief minister said that the voter should be made aware of the work done by the Modi government and the state government.

“In-charge ministers should ensure that the BJP wins maximum seats in the local bodies elections,” he said.

State BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary said that the in-charge ministers have the added responsibility to ensure winnable candidates get the ticket.

Those in-charge should also ensure that those who could not get the ticket are not dissatisfied and effort should be made to encourage them to work for the party’s victory.

The ministers were directed that they have the responsibility not only to look after the districts of which they are in-charge but also of their native districts.

“Everyone should ensure that the party wins all the 762 urban local bodies, including 17 municipal corporations,” he said.

20230411-084801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    105-year-old Tripura woman vaccinated, CM greets

    After UP, BJP sees in bulldozers a ticket to election victories

    Now, protest breaks out Lovely Professional University over suicide in Punjab

    Case against ex-MLA PC George for remarks against Kerala health minister