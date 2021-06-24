Women will now be allowed to travel in suburban trains in Chennai without any time restrictions. Women will also be allowed to purchase return tickets for their travel while men working in non-essential services will be allowed travel only during non-peak hours from 7.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. and from 4.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m.

A press release from the Southern Railways said that the new rules will be implemented from Friday onwards.

Passengers with reserved tickets in mail/express trains will be allowed to travel in suburban trains to reach railway stations to board long distance trains. People who reach the city by mail/express trains will also be allowed to board suburban trains.

People who work in state or Union government departments, public sector undertakings, courts, and the private sector will be allowed to travel for duty with a permission letter from the higher officials and an identity card.

A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed upon anyone who is seen at railway stations or in the trains without a face mask. Southern Railway will run more train services in a few days time.

–IANS

