No treaty can take precedence over Mexico’s sovereignty and self-determination, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has said.

Ebrard made the remarks on Friday in response to complaints by the US and Canada that Mexico is running afoul of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Xinhua news agency reported.

The Foreign Ministry and the Economy Ministry will coordinate Mexico’s response to US and Canadian objections to the government’s new energy policy, which they claim goes against the terms of the free trade agreement, he said.

“Mexico will present its arguments defending the nation’s sovereignty and self-determination, because no treaty can be superior to that,” Ebrard said.

“Mexico has international treaties of all kinds, and treaties are binding, but I do not see any decisions to date that have been made run counter to the contents of the free trade agreement,” he added.

The US and Canadian governments say Mexico is using discriminatory practices in the energy sector that harm international companies and cross-border distribution.

Within the framework of the USMCA, parties have 75 days to resolve a dispute. If they fail to reach an agreement, a dispute resolution panel would be established to decide whether to dismiss the case or impose sanctions.

“I am optimistic; I’m not saying it’s going to be easy, but we’re going to move forward with resolution and consistency,” Ebrard said.

