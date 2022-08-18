There is no truth in the report of a private forensic lab about the nude video call allegedly involving YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav, Andhra Pradesh CID chief said on Thursday.

Five days after opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) claimed that the video clip was found to be authentic and unedited by a US-based expert in video forensics and image analysis, the state police disputed it.

CID chief Sunil Kumar told reporters that some people released a report claiming it to be a forensic report.

The officials said the video recorded by a third person was sent for forensic analysis.

Sunil Kumar claimed that the lab did not say that the video content was original. He alleged that some people twisted the report and circulated it.

The CID chief also stated that the report of private lab carry no value. He said the report of only a state lab is considered authentic.

He pointed out that MP Madhav has already clarified that this is not his video. The MP has also complained that it is a morphed video and the police will take action on this as per law, he said.

The TDP had last week released the report from US-based Eclipse Forensics.

The report signed by forensic examiner Jim Stafford was released by TDP leaders K. Pattabhiram and V. Anita at a news conference.

According to Stafford, who claims to be a certified and court-qualified expert in video forensics and image analysis, he was asked to determine if the video was authentic or if it had been altered/edited.

The expert noted that the video was created by recording the video being played on a smartphone.

“In conclusion, based on my education, training, experience, and expertise in image analysis, mobile investigation, and digital forensic examination it is my expert opinion that the Video shown in this recording is authentic and un-edited,” reads the report.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) last week urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action against the MP.

The Commission received complaint of alleged sexual harassment against him. According to the complaint, the MP is alleged to have engaged in an explicit video call without the victim’s consent.

The MP from Hindupur has denied the allegations against him. He claimed that a fake and morphed video was circulated by some people to malign him.

Earlier, Anantapur Superintendent of Police K. Fakirappa that the video clip is not original but whether it is morphed or not can be established only after they get the original video.

He revealed that the video was uploaded from a mobile number registered in the UK and was first shared in I-TDP whatsApp group.

The SP said since the video has been shared multiple times across social media platforms, it has become difficult for the police to ascertain if it was real or morphed.

The SP said unless the person who first posted the video is identified and the video is traced, the clip currently being circulated may be edited or morphed one.

20220818-202203