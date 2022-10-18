West Indies allrounder Jason Holder is not happy with his teammates having immense talent but not being able to ‘execute’ it on the cricket field, which led to the embarrassing 42-run defeat to Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup on Monday.

A day after Cricket West Indies (CWI) apologised to its fans worldwide for the abysmal display in the First Round Group B match against Scotland at the Bellerive Oval here, Holder was scathing in his remarks ahead of the team’s clash against Zimbabwe on Wednesday, saying there’s no pride in just being called talent cricketers.

“Look, I think tomorrow (match v Zimbabwe) would determine if the chats and discussions (in the dressing room following the loss) were fruitful. We just need to deliver. It’s no uncertain terms about it. I think we’ve got what it takes to win this competition within our dressing room.

“But there’s no point in just having the talent. We’ve got to produce it. Execution is the name of the game. So more or less we just need to find a way to put it together, not only put it together in the batting front but a complete game,” said Holder.

Holder conceded the team was lacking in all three departments of the game, adding only a “complete game” can help shore up the team at this juncture.

“I think we’ve still got to look (at) every facet of the game. In the field, we say fielding wins games, and we’ve got to be consistent with the ball as well. We’ve got a big challenge ahead of us in terms of bringing together a complete game and making sure we win these next two games,” added Holder.

“I think the most important thing for us to do is to come together even tighter now and try to find solutions. We had a pretty good chat yesterday after the game, and I’m sure guys went to their rooms and reflected on the performance.”

On the team’s struggles against Scotland’s spinners, two of whom combined to take five wickets and conceded only 26 runs, Holder hoped it doesn’t become a common theme of the side in their World Cup campaign here.

“I hope not (spinners pushing West Indies into a corner). Yeah, they bowled in tandem; we probably didn’t have the answers. For us it’s just playing the situations a little bit better, building a few more partnerships in our middle phase of the innings and then setting up nicely for our heavy hitters at the back,” he added.

The tall allrounder also said situational awareness was lacking in the side.

“We obviously didn’t bat well yesterday. And we probably let ourselves down with a bat in the recent past. I think we just got to be a little more situational aware and trying to build partnerships. Partnerships is a key in a cricket game. We just need to understand what’s required of us when we go to bat and just try to find ways to form partnerships to make it easy as we go in the tournament.”

