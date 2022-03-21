INDIA

No vote, no help: BJP MLA tells voters in his constituency

By NewsWire
0
0

It has been just ten days since the UP Assembly results were announced and BJP MLAs are already displaying their attitude and arrogance.

BJP MLA Dinesh Rawat, who won from Haidergarh Assembly seat, was heard telling people that those who did not vote for him, should not expect any favours from him.

“These people should not come to me for any kind of help or assistance. I will help only those who have voted for me,” he is heard saying at a Holi Milan programme,” he said.

A video clip of this speech has gone viral on the social media.

Rawat had defeated his SP rival by a margin of over 25,000 votes. He is a first time MLA.

A senior BJP functionary, when contacted, said: “These new MLAs will take some time to settle down after their euphoric victory. However, we have been telling them to be humble and treat people with respect.”

