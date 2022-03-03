WORLD

No water, electricity, telephone signal in Donetsk amid relentless Russian shelling

By NewsWire
Russian forces are relentlessly shelling the town of Manhush located on the west of Mariupol in the Donetsk region. A woman was killed in the shelling of Mayorsk. Krasnohorivka near Donetsk was also hit by Russian missiles.

Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said the Russians are deliberately trying to create a humanitarian crisis in the Donetsk region, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

The administration said along with Volnovakha and Mariupol, the citizens of Manhush are also under fire. On Wednesday, Manhush was heavily shelled. The exact number of victims is impossible to determine since the town has no telephone signal. For the last three days, the town has been without electricity or water.

On Thursday, Russian forces have been firing on Mayorsk, where Russian troops have already killed a woman.

In the Ocheretynska district, the town of Krasnohorivka was shelled.

“Despite everything, we have managed to restore electricity to Zhelanne, Orlivtsi, Lastochkyne and Verhnyotoretske. Today we organised a delivery of drinking water to Vodyane, and yesterday we also delivered water to Horlivka, Lastochkyne and Semenivka. Today we should receive medicines from the Red Cross in Verhnyotoretsk and Oleksandropil. We are doing everything we can to avoid a humanitarian crisis,” the head of the Military-Civilian Administration said, as per the report.

According to him, Russian troops continue to spread lies about the creation of “green corridors”.

“In reality, we have no ‘green corridors’ here: It is a trap – they want to use the peaceful residents of the Donetsk region as a human shield to hide from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In no circumstances should you believe in information about evacuations if it does not come from official sources,” Kyrylenko said.

