INDIA

No work, no pay on strike days for govt employees, rules Kerala HC

NewsWire
0
0

The Kerala High Court has come down heavily on government employees going on strike and directed the government to see that no salary is paid on those days of the strikes called by them.

Its order came while disposing of a petition seeking its intervention to prevent the state government employees from participating in the nationwide strike called by the joint trade unions in November last year.

The court pointed out that paying salaries on protests days of the employees is one which will act as an incentive to them to strike and the state government should see that it takes strong action on this issue.

The common practise followed by successive governments in the state is the day the government employees announce a strike, soon comes the directive that dies-non will be applicable to striking employees.

But once the protests ends and with the passing of time, that order gets revoked and all get paid also.

Now with the court coming down heavily on this, it remains to be seen, if the government will act.

20230105-192803

