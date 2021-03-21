Actor Noah Centineo treated his fans with a monochrome picture on social media which he described as a thirst trap.

Noah posted the picture on Instagram, where he is seen posing shirtless while working out in the gym.

“Thirst trap by @kirkmyersfitness,” he wrote as the caption.

Thirst trap means an appealing picture posted on social media to attract attention.

The actor’s “To All The Boys” co-star Lana Condor commented on the picture. She wrote: “Noah. You look amazing.”

Centineo’s latest film which was released digitally was the romantic film “To All The Boys: Always And Forever”, the final part of the “To All The Boys” franchise.

The film featuring Centineo and Condor is based on Jenny Han’s bestselling trilogy following high schooler Lara Jean’s romantic entanglements.

It will show Condor’s Lara Jean preparing for the end of high school, as she re-imagines what life with her family, friends, and Peter (played by Centineo) will look like after graduation.

The hit romantic comedy franchise began in 2018 with To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

In his upcoming next, Centineo has joined Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson in the superhero movie “Black Adam”.

He will play Atom Smasher, a character who can control his molecular structure with the ability to manipulate his size, strength and durability.

–IANS

dc/dpb