INDIA

Nod to Rs 70,500 cr for BrahMos missiles, Shakti EW systems, utility choppers

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday has accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition amounting to over Rs 70,500 crore under Buy Indian-IDDM Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured, an official statement said.

Out of the total proposals, Indian Navy proposals constitute more than Rs 56,000 crore, which largely includes indigenous BrahMos missiles, Shakti Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, Utility Helicopters-Maritime etc

A Defence Ministry statement said that to keep pace with the emerging technologies and counter the adversaries in the western and northern fronts, the necessity of the new weapons and its integration with the delivery platforms was felt by the government. To achieve the same objectives, the DAC, in its meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded the approval to Indian Air Force’s proposal for Long Range Stand-Off Weapon (LRSOW) which will be indigenously designed, developed and integrated on SU-30 MKI aircraft.

For artillery modernisation, in addition to the ongoing Dhanush Gun System and K-9 Vajra-T Gun System, AoN for procurement of 155mm/52 Caliber Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) along with High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) and Gun Towing Vehicles (GTVs) for the Indian Army was accorded.

The DAC also accorded AoN for procurement of Advance Light Helicopters (ALH) MK-III from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for the Indian Coast Guard. The helicopter will be able to carry a suite of surveillance sensors which will enhance the surveillance capabilities. It will also give full night capability and Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) capability for operations of the Indian Coast Guard.

Including these proposals, the total AoN granted for capital acquisition in financial year 2022-23 is over Rs 2.71 lakh crore, out of which 99 per cent of the procurement will be sourced from Indian industries. Such quantum of indigenous procurement will galvanise the Indian industries towards achieving the goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

The defence Ministry of officials said that While this additional procurement of BrahMos missile system will enhance the maritime strike capabilities and anti-surface warfare operations, the addition of utility helicopters will multiply the operational readiness of the Indian Navy in the domain of Search and Rescue operations, Casualty Evacuation, Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR) etc. Similarly, Shakti EW systems will equip and modernise the frontline naval ships to counter the adversaries.

Accordance of AoN for Medium Speed Marine Diesel Engine under Make-I category is a significant step as, for the first time, India is venturing into the development and manufacturing of such engines indigenously to achieve self-reliance & leverage the capabilities of the Industries towards the goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, the Defence Ministry official added.

