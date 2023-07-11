INDIA

Nodal officer of Kerala Police dog squad suspended over corruption

  A top officer attached to the Dog Squad of the Kerala Police has been suspended after a Vigilance probe detected flaws in buying canines and dog feed.

A.S. Suresh, the assistant commandant of the Kerala Armed Police Battalion-3, who is also the nodal officer of the Kerala Police Dog Squad, has been found to have violated rules and regulations especially in buying dogs from North India and also in buying dog feed.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Kerala Police while probing the issue after it got a letter highlighting the corrupt practices found serious lapses.

The findings include that the dogs were sourced from North India at a high price and also tender norms were liberalised which enabled a shop in the state capital that deals in animal feed to get the tender.

