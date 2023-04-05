BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

NODWIN Gaming’s Singapore subsidiary acquires 51% stake in Branded

The Singapore subsidiary of NODWIN Gaming, the esports and gaming arm of Nazara Technologies, on Wednesday said it has acquired a 51 per cent stake in the full-service live media company called Branded.

With this acquisition, NODWIN Gaming will not only acquire all of Branded’s existing event IPs but also onboard a capable international team that will focus on growing international sponsorship revenue for all of NODWIN Gaming’s IPs both in India and globally.

“IPs like ‘Gaming Matters’, ‘Sportd Matters’ and ‘It’s A Girl thing’ will add a new dimension to what we already offer. We will also look at the talented branded team taking our existing IPs such as Playground, The Premiership, NH7 and others international,” said Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming.

Branded is a leading Singapore-based live media company that has built award-winning owned-and-operated platforms.

Branded also produces It’s A Girl Thing, an empowerment platform and touring festival for young women and Creator World, one of Asia’s newest event platforms for young influencers

“We are looking forward to expanding our existing events and IP and co-creating new, exciting properties around the APAC region and beyond,” said Jasper Donat, Co-Founder and CEO, Branded.

20230405-160404

