Noel Tata’s daughter-in-law Manasi appointed as director at Kirloskar JVs

Kirloskar Systems on Tuesday announced the appointment of Manasi Tata as director on the board of KSPLs joint venture companies.

Manasi Tata’s appointment as Director came after the demise of her father Vikram S. Kirloskar, former Chairman and Managing Director, KSPL. His wife Geetanjali Kirloskar has already taken charge as the new Chairman and Managing Director at KSPL.

Manasi Tata, a graduate from the Rhode Island School of Design in the US, is trained in Toyota manufacturing processes and Japanese work culture. She is married to Neville Tata, son of businessman Noel Tata, Chairman of Trent and MD of Tata International.

As per the Kirloskar website, the Gen Next inheritor in business, entrepreneur, and sole heir to industrialist Vikram Kirloskar’s business conglomerate, Manasi is the proud scion to one of India’s oldest, established and most reputed business families.

“A rich and timeless legacy and a family name standing for ethics and integrity for over 130 years. Balancing both and growing in each with success, Manasi is moving up rapidly as a young business icon and entrepreneur. She underwent rigorous training at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor for three years and is now working with Toyota Kirloskar’s Lexus division.

“In addition to this, she has set up the real estate arm and worked with her mother Geetanjali Kirloskar to set up their financial services division,” it said.

