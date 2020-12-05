Canindia News

Noguera apologises to Nus, one-match suspension revoked

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

FC Goa striker Alberto Noguera’s one-match suspension has been revoked after the Spaniard issued an apology to NorthEast United head coach Gerard Nus, the Indian Super League (ISL) said on Saturday.

Noguera had been handed the suspension for pushing Nus at the end of a heated 1-1 draw between the two sides on November 30.

The league said in a statement on Saturday that FC Goa had provided more footage to the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee, including new video material, in addition to a letter of apology from Noguera to Nus.

“In his unconditional apology, Noguera stated, ‘It was never his intention cause any bodily harm or show any form of disrespect’. The player mentioned, ‘He was only trying to get the game started as soon as possible and the heat of the moment along the intensity of the game got the better of him’,” said the league.

“The Committee, after being satisfied with the video footage and Noguera’s explanation, has decided to alter its decision. He is now eligible for selection in FC Goa’s next ISL game against Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday, December 6.”

–IANS

rkm/qma

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Rivals Goa, Kerala look for first wins (Preview Match 19)

CanIndia New Wire Service

Mumbai City look to keep up momentum vs Odisha FC (Match 18 Preview)

CanIndia New Wire Service

Chhetri’s goal helps Bengaluru beat Chennaiyin 1-0

CanIndia New Wire Service

Struggling East Bengal hope to get season going against NorthEast

CanIndia New Wire Service

Suarez cleared for Atletico return after testing negative for Covid-19

CanIndia New Wire Service

Suarez cleared for Atletico return after testing negative for Covid-19

CanIndia New Wire Service

Carlos Tevez on Maradona tribute: ‘I knew I’d score’

CanIndia New Wire Service

Chennaiyin look for win vs struggling Bengaluru (Match 16 Preview)

CanIndia New Wire Service

Guangzhou Evergrande defender Zhang Linpeng facing injury lay-off

CanIndia New Wire Service

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested