INDIA

Noida: 2 killed as container rams into bike, two injured

NewsWire
A container hit four people travelling on one bike on the Greater Noida Expressway, which resulted in two deaths. The other two were injured.

The injured have been admitted to Sharda hospital for treatment.

Additional DCP Ashutosh Dwiwedi said the four victims were returning to their rented house in Baraula, when the container coming from Lucknow hit their bike from behind.

Due to the impact, two victims identified as Bhavna and Shobhit died on the spot, and the bike was flung far away.

Their bodies have been sent for post mortem.

Bhavna’s brother Kaushalendra and Sonu suffered injuries in the accident.

The police has arrested the driver, identified as Arun Pratap, who initially fled after the incident.

The incident took place on the intervening night of January 4-5 at around 1.30 a.m., when dense fog was recorded in the area.

According to sources, the victims worked at the Chaify restaurant in Greater Noida.

