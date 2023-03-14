The Noida International Airport’s (NIA) terminal forecourt will feature flights of steps like the famous ghats of Varanasi and Haridwar, welcoming and bringing together people.

Delivering the look and feel of a haveli, a courtyard will allow fresh air and sunlight into the terminal building. Inspired by the important rivers of the region, a white, translucent, wavy roof will give the effect of a flowing river. The passenger terminal will feature intricate ornamental lattice screens, inspired by Indian architecture. Noida International Airport will showcase a grand entry to the state of Uttar Pradesh.

While the NIA site spans 1334 hectares, one floor plate of the passenger terminal is almost 34,000 sqm, which is equivalent to four football fields. Over 2,600 workers are currently deployed at the NIA site and officials claimed that peak strength is expected to touch 6,000 workers.

Officials on Tuesday said that Noida International Airport is on track to meet completion timelines for phase I, with one runway and one terminal in operation by the end of 2024.

Since Tata Projects Ltd was awarded two contracts for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) last year, the earthwork, levelling, and excavation work has been completed across the project site. Vertical construction is ongoing, and substructures are taking shape. Multiple buildings will come up in the next few months, including the passenger terminal building, office blocks, sewage and water treatment plants, and electrical substations at the site.

The airport will feature a 4,000m long and 45m wide runway. The ATC tower will stand tall at a height of 40m. It will give a 360-degree view of the airport to air traffic controllers, who will be able to see the airport’s runway, aprons, and taxiways.

NIA has floated tenders for various aeronautical and non-aeronautical concessions for the airport. Air India SATS (AISATS) was recently selected to develop a multi-modal cargo hub (MMCH) at the airport, while Roseate Hotels and Resorts have been awarded the concession to develop an airport hotel at the Noida International Airport.

Spanning across 80 acres of land, the upcoming MMCH will provide quick, convenient, and intermodal connectivity to and from manufacturing hubs in the country. The cargo and logistics infrastructure and ecosystem will cater to a differentiated catchment and several upcoming industrial clusters in NCR and Uttar Pradesh, creating a cargo gateway for Northern India.

20230314-174802