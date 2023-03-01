The Noida Authority has sealed a 13-storey tower of Lotus Espacia project belonging to Cloud 9 Private Ltd.

The builder of Tower 31 located in Sector 100 has to pay an outstanding amount of over Rs 81 crore dues to the Noida Authority. The tower remains unsold.

The Noida Authority said that notices were issued several times to the builder to deposit the dues.

On February 7, its file was presented before the CEO of Noida Authority who then approved sealing the structure.

The CEO was informed that not a single notice was responded to by the builder. In such a situation, the Authority sealed the under-construction tower.

The construction plan was to erect 36 floors apart from the ground floor, the work for which was underway.

The allotment of the structure was done in 2008.

