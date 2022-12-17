INDIALIFESTYLE

NOIDA authority to resume demolition of illegal farmhouses on Yamuna floodplains

The NOIDA Authority on Saturday said it will resume the demolition of illegal farmhouses constructed on Yamuna floodplains after two days.

Illegal farmhouses in Sector 150, 160, 168 and 138 will be razed and will be reconstructed as per masterplan. Not only this, even the demolition expenses will be taken from the owner of the farmhouses, he added.

The authority had identified 1,000 illegal farmhouses and issued notices to owners of the facilities in this regard.

Recently, police busted a makeshift casino being operated in one of these farmhouses, after which demolition drive against such illegal structures was fastened.

Complaints are being received that construction is being carried out at places where farmhouses were razed. Many people have also erected gates of the farmhouses and changed its exterior.

Recently, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari had made it clear that the action against illegal farmhouses will continue.

On November 30, 30 farm houses were demolished and till date, of the 1000 identified, 150 farmhouses have been razed.

