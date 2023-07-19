Ritu Maheshwari was removed from the post of Noida CEO on Wednesday and replaced by Lokesh M, who is currently holding post of Divisional Commissioner, Kanpur.

On July 9 too, the Yogi Adityanath government had carried out a major reshuffle in administration, in which senior IAS official Ravi Kumar N.G. was appointed as the CEO of Greater Noida Authority replacing Maheshwari.

Maheshwari has been posted as Commissioner, Agra.

The government also transferred four senior officers of Additional Secretary to Commissioner level.

Secretary, Urban Development Ranjan Kumar has been transferred to the post of Secretary, Medical and Health, swapping posts with Ravindra.

District Magistrate, Gorakhpur, Krishna Karunesh has been given the additional charge of Divisional Commissioner.

