Noida: Couple held for giving shelter to illegally residing Chinese nationals

Two people, including one Chinese national, were arrested for providing shelter to illegally residing Chinese nationals in India, an official said on Monday.

The accused couple were identified as Xue Fei alias Kyle (Chinese national) and his girlfriend named Petekh who was a resident of Kohima, Nagaland.

The police official told IANS that two Chinese nationals on Sunday were arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) while they were illegally crossing the India-Nepal border.

“Both were originally residents of Wuhan, China,” the official said.

He said that the duo was illegally residing in India and were on Sunday returning back. “They had no documents or passport or a valid reason to stay in India. The security forces had also recovered a number of sim cards from their possession,” the official said.

During their interrogation, the duo disclosed to the security forces that they illegally came to India for a leisure trip and were returning the same way they entered the country.

On further interrogation, they revealed that during their stay in India, they were residing at their friend’s house in Greater Noida for the past 15 days. As soon as the information was shared with the Noida police it swung into action and conducted a raid at JP Greens in Greater Noida.

From the said spot, two people (a couple) of which one was Chinese national and another a resident of Nagaland were arrested. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

