Noida court issues summons to pvt finance firm’s employees

The Noida district court has issued summons to two employees of a Delhi based private finance company for writing alleged defamatory notes on the wall of a businessman’s house who took a loan of Rs 22 lakh from the firm.

Civil Judge Avdhesh Kumar, Noida district court, issued notices to the defendants saying prima facie a case was made out in the matter.

Advocate Amit Prabhat Nagar who was appearing for the complainant Dharam Singh, argued that his client was defamed by the act of the accused.

“The accused violated the SARFAESI Act (The Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act). They defamed my client,” said Nagar.

What is the petition?

Dharam Singh, a Noida based businessman took a loan of Rs 22 lakh from GIC housing finance Ltd. Due to Covid, he could not pay two or three EMIs on time.

The employees of the firm Rohit Tomar and Raj Kumar went to his house in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Noida and wrote alleged defamatory words on his house wall with black ink.

Dharma Singh moved a defamation case against the firm and its employees saying he was defamed by them.

He moved before a local court through his counsel advocate Amit Prabhat Nagar.

The court after hearing the contention has issued a summon to the employees. The court also issued NBWs against the employees.

The court has now fixed February 3 as the next date of hearing.

20221220-190004

