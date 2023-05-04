A Noida court has directed the police to file a FIR against a well-known real estate developer for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 30.5 lakh without constructing an office in return for it.

The FIR has been lodged by the complainant against the Bhutani Group builders in a Noida police station.

The complainant Hariom Garg told in his complaint with the Noida police that the builders had taken Rs 30.5 lakh from him for constructing an office.

When the complainant visited the site, he came to know that the office has not yet been constructed there.

The victim registered a complaint several times in connection with the matter in the police station and informed about it in the commissionerate as well, but the police did not pay heed to them. Following this the victim approached the court and a case was registered after the court directed it.

According to the official information, the complainant Hariom Garg, who lives in Dankaur, Greater Noida, had booked an office with the Bhutani Group builder in the Alphatham project nearby Sector-90 of the Noida Expressway for which he had paid Rs 30.5 lakh in several instalments.

Garg had made this payment to two builders — Ashish Bhutani and Kunal Chhabra — to construct an office.

The builder had promised Garg that his project would be delivered to him by January 31, 2022 which the builders did not deliver him.

The victim Hariom had booked his office space of 300 metre from the Bhutani Group builder.

The police has launched an investigation into the matter.

