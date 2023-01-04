A man working with a food company as a delivery agent died after his two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car that went on to drag him for around one kilometre.

The accident took place in the early hours of January 1 at around 1 a.m. near the flyover at Sector 14-A in Noida.

The deceased has been identified as Kaushal Yadav, a resident of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.

The incident comes close on the heels of similar mishaps reported from Delhi and Greater Noida in the last three days.

A 20-year-old woman died a painful death in Delhi after her two-wheeler was hit in the early hours of January 1 by a car beneath which she got stuck and was dragged for around 12 km.

In Greater Noida, a 21-year-old woman, an engineering student, is reported to be battling for life at a hospital after she was hit by a speeding car on December 31 evening. Two of her friends who were also hit by the car, sustained minor injuries.

Sources said that when Kaushal’s cousin brother Amit Kumar called him around the same time when the mishap took place, the phone call was answered by an Ola cab driver.

The driver informed Amit that Kaushal was hit by a car that dragged him for around one km towards the road leading to Shani Mandir, and then sped off.

Immediately, Amit, along with others rushed to the spot and took Kaushal to the hospital. However, he had by then succumbed to his injuries.

Kaushal’s family members have filed an FIR at a police station.

As part of the investigation, a police team went to the site of the accident. Sources said the police are trying to collect more information about the accident.

The car driver, however, is yet to be traced.

