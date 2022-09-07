The Nodia police have booked a doctor for negligence after a 15-year-old boy lost his life while undergoing treatment for stomach pain from his clinic here in Sarfabad.

It has been alleged that health condition of the boy started deteriorating after he started medication from the clinic, and later he died.

The police, on complaint of relatives of the deceased boy, have lodged an FIR against the doctor and is searching for him.

“A 15-year-old boy approached the accused after he allegedly complained of stomach pain. The accused gave him some medicines pursuant to which he fell really sick and succumbed to his illness,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

The accused, identified as Alam, ran a clinic in Sarfabad village located in Noida’s Sector 72, police said.

Police are also probing whether the medical degree of the accused is authentic or not. Teams have been deployed around his clinic and the house to arrest the doctor.

