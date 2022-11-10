Noida International Airport’s design will be inspired by India and will include various elements synonymous with the region’s architecture.

The terminal forecourt will feature flights of steps like the famous ghats of Varanasi and Haridwar, welcoming and bringing together people. Delivering the look and feel of a haveli, a courtyard will allow fresh air and sunlight into the terminal building. Inspired by the important rivers of the region, a white, translucent, wavy roof will give the effect of a flowing river.

The passenger terminal will feature intricate ornamental lattice screens, inspired by Indian architecture. The airport will showcase a grand entry to the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said that the airport will house two passenger terminals once completed. Terminal 1 will have a capacity of 30 million passengers per year and Terminal 2 a capacity of 40 million passengers per year. The terminals will be interconnected to facilitate the transfer of passengers, minimize walking distances and reduce environmental impact. Additionally, the modular development plan will minimize the impact on operations during construction.

Officials said the design of the airport will support low operating costs for carriers and seamless and fast transfer processes for domestic-to-domestic passengers as well as for domestic-to-international transfers. It will provide sufficient night parking.

The NIA is introducing a swing aircraft stand concept, providing flexibility for airlines to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flights form the same contact stand, without having to re-position the aircraft. This will ensure quick and efficient aircraft turnaround at the airport, while ensuring a smooth and seamless passenger transfer process.

The Noida International Airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL) under the PPP model in close partnership with the UP government with an overall investment of Rs 5730 cr. The concession period for YIAPL began on October 1, 2021 for a period of 40 years for the greenfield airport, which is spread over more than 1300 hectares and will be constructed in four phases. The first phase will be operational by the end of 2024.

During the first phase, one runway and one terminal will be able to handle traffic of 12 million passengers per year. After the completion of the final phase, the airport will have two terminals and two runways to manage 70 million passengers per year.

20221110-193602