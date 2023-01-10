INDIA

Noida man strangles wife to death, leaves body in locked room and flees

A man in Noida strangled his wife to death, left her body in a locked room, and fled, police said on Tuesday, adding that the crime was discovered after six days when neighbours began complaining about the stench. Injury marks were also seen on the victim’s head, face and neck.

The incident has been reported from Noida’s Sector-58.

A police team reached the spot and broke open the lock, only to find the badly-decomposed body of the woman.

It is suspected that the victim used to talk to another man on the phone due to which the former used to fight with her husband. At the time of the incident, the accused first fought with his wife and in a fit of a rage killed her and fled away.

The accused Suraj Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, was living in a rented house in Bishanpura village for a year with his 22-year-old wife Anjali.

The estranged couple were married for four years and have one infant daughter, who lives at her grandmother’s house.

Suraj worked in a furniture manufacturing company and suspected that her wife talked to another man on the phone while he went away for work. He had lost his job a month ago.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Ashutosh Dwivedi, said that in the preliminary investigation it appears that there was a fight between the couple on the day the murder took place.

The neighbours of the couple informed the police on Tuesday that the room of the couple’s house was locked and there was a foul smell coming from inside the room along with blood stains on the door as well, the ADCP added.

After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot. When the police entered inside the couple’s house by breaking the lock of their room, Anjali’s body was seen lying in the room.

Police have sent the victim’s body for post-mortem.

The ADCP said that the husband of the deceased is absconding and the search for him is underway.

20230111-030604

