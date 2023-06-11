Two persons were killed here on Sunday after the bike they were riding on was hit by a speeding pickup van that also went on to drag it for some distance, the police said.

The accident took place on the 4.8 km elevated road that connects Sector 27 and Sector 61. The deceased have been identified as Manoj Kumar and Gaurav.

According to police, both used to work at a media organisation in Noida, and were heading towards Ghaziabad when the accident took place on the stretch of the elevated road near ISKCON temple in Sector 33.

“The victims were admitted to the Kailash Hospital, where they died during treatment,” Additional DCP Shakti Mohan Singh said, adding the bodies had been sent for post-mortem.

A case has been registered against the pickup van driver who fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind soon after the accident.

The movement of traffic on the elevated road following the accident was affected for a while.

