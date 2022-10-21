The fight for and against stray dogs has not ended yet, as while the residents of a posh housing society in Noida Sector 100 are in favour of removing all the dogs, an NGO does not want them removed until they get temporary arrangements for their dietary needs.

In the midst of all this, the police became active in the area when the authorised dog catching vehicles reached the society to capture the animals, days after a one-year-old child was reportedly mauled to death by a stray dog.

However, the dog lovers present there started opposing the capture, following which the police had to persuade them for several hours but to no avail. Simulatneously, the police also had to face the ire of the residents, who wanted the authorities to capture the dogs at the earliest.

“We face a big dilemma. On one hand, we get orders to maintain law and order and to probe thoroughly into the incident. On the other hand, we have to bear the pressure of the local people, opposition from the NGOs, as well as the pressure of the media,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

He added that till now, no temporary arrangement has been made by the authority for the street dogs, due to which these problems have become more common.

Complaints of stray dog attacks are received every day from different societies. The attacks almost always lead to some disputes between two groups of people, which has to be solved by the police.

These problems will keep arising unless a permanent solution is found.

The officer said that the police cannot take any action against anyone in these situations because it is the commoners who protest after being affected by the situations. Therefore, efforts are made to pacify the people.

