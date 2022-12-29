HEALTHINDIA

Noida police, officials reach Marion Biotech for probe

An investigation by the Noida police and other officials at pharma company Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd following allegations by Uzbekistan that at least 18 children died in the country after consuming a cough syrup produced by the drugmaker, is underway.

A joint inspection of the manufacturer’s Noida facility is being carried out by teams of the Uttar Pradesh Drug Control Department, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Noida Police.

Uzbekistan’s health ministry on Tuesday said that 18 children suffering from an acute respiratory disease died after taking excessive doses of cough syrup Dok 1 Max, manufactured by Marion Biotech.

Experts say that cough syrups sometimes contain “unacceptable levels” of Diethylene Glycol and Ethylene Glycol. The syrup becomes harmful if there is even a slight difference in their quantity.

The news caused a stir in the company’s office, located in Sector 67 of Noida.

