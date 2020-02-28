Noida school postpones exams after parent of student tests positive for COVID-19 (Ld)

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) A Noida school of the Shri Ram Millenium chain on Tuesday decided to postpone its annual examinations after a student’s parent tested positive with COVID-19 on Monday.

A senior school official, who requested anonymity, has also confirmed to IANS about the developments. “Yes the said patient of COVID-19 is a parent of our student, we have taken all precautionary measures and are in constant contact with the Health Ministry to monitor situation,” the senior official said.

The school administration sprung into action after the news started circulating on social media.

“Dear Parents, due to certain unavoidable circumstances we will be postponing the exams scheduled today. The new dates will be communicated shortly,” a message by school administration on Tuesday read.

“The Board exams will continue as normal. The children of Classes 7-11 may come for extra classes if they wish. Class 6 and IGCSE classes continue with the study leave,” administration added in their message.

Sources in the school administration have confirmed that the Director of the school chain has also called an urgent meeting on issue in one of its school in Gurugram.

The Noida campus of the school has been shut down and officials from the Health Ministry have reached the spot to sanitise the school as well as take samples for further tests to verify if others in contact with the student or his parents have been infected with COVID-19 virus.

According to screenshots of Whatsaap messages being circulated online, the student’s parent had thrown a birthday party on February 28, and several other students of the school had participated in the celebrations.

On Monday, two cases of COVID-19 were found positive one of them was from Delhi who is currently under treatment and is being closely monitored.

According to the Health Ministry, the person who has tested positive from Delhi has a travel history to Italy.

Further details of his travels were being ascertained. The Ministry also said that the patient was stable and was being closely monitored.

–IANS

rag/in