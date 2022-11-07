INDIA

Noida schools to reopen from Nov 9 as AQI improves

As the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) removed stage 4 of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) following slight improvement in air quality index (AQI), schools from class 1 to 8 in Gautam Budh Nagar will reopen from November 9.

Earlier when the AQI in the city crossed the 400 mark, the rules of GRAP 4 were implemented and online class was started by closing the schools.

As per the new order issued by the District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, Suhas L.Y., the schools of the children will open from November 9.

The District Magistrate in his order has given strict instructions to the officers to control pollution. On Sunday, under the chairmanship of Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate, a meeting was held with all the district level officers for effective control of air pollution in the city.

The District Magistrate instructed everyone that compliance of the instructions of CAQM should be ensured. He said that stage 4 of GRAP has been removed. Thereafter, all the provisions and restrictions applicable in GRAP 3 should be kept in force on the ground.

According to the District Magistratethe’s order, compliance of all the provisions applicable in GRAP 3 such as conditional prohibition on construction and demolition activities will be kept in effect.

In addition, it should be ensured by all the authorities and urban local bodies that the work of mechanical sweeping, road washing and water sprinkling is done regularly.

According to the order, it should be ensured by all the authorities that according to the instructions received from CAQM, all the projects and construction activities of more than 500 square meters should be compulsorily registered on the UP Environment Compliance Portal.

