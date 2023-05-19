INDIA

Noida: Security guard thrashed by two men over parking dispute

A security guard at a residential society in Noida was thrashed by two men over a parking issue, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place at Ashiana Home housing society in Sector 70 on Thursday. A video of the incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed nearby.

The clip shows two men entering the room of the security guard, who was sleeping on a sofa, and start beating him up while he tried to defend himself. After the video went viral, the Noida police took cognisance of the matter and arrested one of the accused, who has been identified as Sharad Chandra.

The police are now looking for the second accused who is on the run.

The incident occurred after a parking dispute between the security guard and a woman resident of the society.

