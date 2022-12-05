INDIALIFESTYLE

Noida society asks bachelor tenants to vacate till Dec 31, cites violation of rules

The Emerald Court Society in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida district, where the now-demolished twin towers were located, has issued notices to all bachelor tenants to vacate their premises, citing violation of its rules.

This notice, which had been sent by the residential body of the posh society in Sector 93-A on November 15, states that bachelors, paying guests (PGs) and guest house owners living in the society must vacate its premises by December 31.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women has also taken cognisance of the matter.

The notices had been sent to all bachelor tenants of the society by Uday Bhan Singh Teotia, President of the Emerald Court residents’ association.

Teotia told IANS that the neighbouring residents were complaining that all the bachelors living here indulge in late night partying and play loud music. Due to this the people living nearby were feeling inconvenienced and even as per the the bylaws of the Apartment Owners’ Association, renting houses for PGs and guest houses in the housing society is not permitted. Therefore all bachelor tenants living here have been asked to vacate their flats till December 31 by issuing a notice.

Rajesh Rana, former President of the Apartment Owners’ Association of the same society, told IANS, “Sending a notice to residents living here is not the right way. People’s houses are located here, they are paying their monthly maintainence. If the residents do not give their house on rent then how will they pay their monthly maintenance.”

At the same time, he also said, “We too have children, when they live outside their parents’ house, if they do not get the requisite houses in good societies, how will they be able to live and study.”

Rana also added that if complaints are received from neighbouring residents of the society then strict action should be taken against such individuals. The landlord should also make strict rules and regulations before giving their house on rent to bachelor tenants and action should be taken against the person whom complaints are received.

Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women President Vimla Batham has also taken cognizance of this matter and has talked about solving the matter soon.

