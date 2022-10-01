INDIALIFESTYLE

Noida society's encroached portions demolished and defied

In the NCR’s Grand Omaxe Society, Noida Authority, on Friday sent four bulldozers and demolished 16 illegal constructions and uprooted 10 palm trees from outside the house of self-claimed BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi. However, following the incident, his wife Anu Tyagi got trees placed back outside their house.

When the Authority’s bulldozer ran in the Grand Omaxe Society, and the process lasted for about 6 and a half hours. At the sight of 4 bulldozers and 4 dumpers, the residents came out in protest, raising slogans against the government. However, this did not stop the bulldozers at work. Some women even burst into tears before the officers.

Of the 17 palm trees outside Srikant Tyagi’s house, 12 were uprooted. Additionally, illegal constructions of 16 flat owners (which were extensions from the authorised limits of construction) were also pulled down.

132 flat owners were given an ultimatum of 48 hours to withdraw the encroachments. Anu Tyagi opposed the action, saying that there is a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the builder. Despite producing the NOC, the demolition did not stop. The boundary wall at Alexander Tower within the society was also demolished.

