A speeding SUV driven by a law student crashed into three cars and then mowed down a pedestrian here in the Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sahil Sharma, who is a law student at Amity University, was arrested.

According to police, the incident took place around 8.00 p.m. on Tuesday when Sharma was driving his black coloured SUV car at a very high speed. When he reached a T-point in sector 126, Noida, he lost control over the vehicle and first hit three cars and then skidded off to trample down a pedestrian.

The injured pedestrian, identified as Lalji Chauhan, who worked as a carpenter, was rushed to Jaypee Hospital where doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Police have seized the offending vehicle and sent the body for post-mortem.

“Further probe is on,” the official added.

