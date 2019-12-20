Noida SSP hit by ‘morphed video’ says he is victim of conspiracy

Noida, Jan 1 (IANS) In a shocking development, Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna has said that a ‘morphed video’, purportedly showing him, was being circulated as part of a deep-rooted conspiracy. Details have emerged of a big conspiracy against him.

During a hurriedly-called late evening press conference, he told mediapersons, “The obscene video which has been morphed showing me is part of a deep-rooted conspiracy (against me).”

Krishna said the morphed video, in which a girl could be heard talking, has gone viral on social media. There were three morphed videos in all.

Krishna said he had exposed white collar crimes and cases of extortion. “I have sent a report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath related to big issues relating to corruption.”

He said he had lodged an FIR in this connection in Sector 20, Noida. “The investigation of the FIR, on the instructions of the IG, will be done by the police of some other district,” he said.

The source of the video is being identified.

