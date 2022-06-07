INDIA

Noida Supertech twin towers to be demolished on August 21

The Supertech twin towers – Apex and Ceyane – in Noida will be demolished on August 21. The decision was taken in a meeting held by Noida authority CEO, Ritu Maheshwari with all the stakeholders to finalise the process of demolition on Tuesday.

The towers will be demolished seven days ahead of the Supreme Court’s deadline of August 28. While giving extension for the demolition process on May 17, the apex court had asked Noida authority to complete the demolition process by August 28.

“In a bid to ensure the compliance of the orders of the apex court, the twin towers will be demolished on August 21, 2022, to have a buffer of one week,” said a statement from Noida authority.

“There will be pre-demolition structural audit of the identified areas and report will be made available to CBRI by June 30 by Edifice Engineering. The company will also submit a plan to the UP pollution control board on how it will dispose off the construction and demolition waste,” the statement said.

Edifice Engineering, which is demolishing the structure, will identify the areas in the 50 metre area of twin towers and inform the two residents welfare associations – Emerald Court owners and ATS village apartment owners.

Edifice Engineering has done Rs 100 crore insurance to cover any damage caused by the demolition. The two buildings together have 915 apartments and 21 shops.

