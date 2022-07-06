A man was injured after a tempo he was travelling in overturned following a tyre burst here on Wednesday, an official said.

The injured was identified as Pawan, a resident of Amethi.

According to the official, the incident took place when the tempo was on its way to Delhi from Sikandrabad. “Suddenly it’s tyre exploded after which the driver lost control over the wheels and hit the divider at Jarcha underpass. Due to the impact, the vehicle overturned on the road,” the official said.

The injured driver was immediately rushed to the hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, the traffic was also briefly halted on the road after the accident, however, the police quickly cleared it.

