INDIA

Noida twin tower demolition: Senior officers monitor from command centre

All arrangements are in place to demolish the unlawful twin towers of Supertech group in Noida on Sunday.

From the command centre, police commissioner and the collector of Gautam Buddha Nagar and senior officials are overseeing it.

Top officials of Noida administration and police are monitoring from the special command centre set near the twin towers.

Twin towers will be razed to rubble as soon as the clock ticks 2.30 p.m.

It is being ensured that everything is in place before 2.30 p.m.

In the special command centre, monitoring is being done through CCTV. A total of seven CCTVs have been installed for the entire operation.

Every movement is being tracked through drone cameras so that no untoward incident happens.

There is also a huge gathering of media of the country and abroad to show this historical moment to the world.

The wait for it will end when the twin towers, which are a symbol of corruption, will collapse like a pack of cards.

